Grafische Schönheit: Kaffee-Identity mit Wachstumspotential

25.01.2017 von Sabine Danek

Für das Familiencafé Deluca Coffee samt eigener Rösterei entwickelte das Grafikdesignstudio Christopher Doyle & Co. eine Identity, die mit der Größe des Unternehmens wächst.

●Wer was auf Kaffee gibt, geht in Banksmeadow in Sydney zu Deluca Coffee, bekannt für ihre qualitativ hochwertigen, selbstgerösteten Bohnen.

Kein Wunder, dass das Unternehmen wächst, immer mehr Cafés beliefert und dementsprechend auch neue Marken auf den Markt bringt.

Um das alles auch im Corporate Design auszudrücken, beauftragte Deluca-Gründer Lucas Georgio die australische Kreativagentur Christopher Doyle & Co..

Das Erscheinungsbild, das diese entwickelte, dreht sich ganz um die Buchstaben D und L und um eine Kaffeetasse und ein Tablett.

Abstrahiert sind sie Teil einer Reihe von Illustrationen in Blau und Rot, die wie Wappen wirken und auf Kaffeepackungen, auf Plakaten, Bechern und Taschen zu finden sind.

Kommen neue Sorten und neues Merchandise hinzu, können die einzelnen Formen mannigfaltig variiert werden.