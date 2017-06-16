Bild

drucken

Porträt der Woche: Der Illustrator Max Baitinger

16.06.2017 von Sabine Danek

PAGE gefällt …: Illustrationen und Comics von Max Baitinger aus Leipzig, der sich von dem Bildwörter-Duden von 1992 inspirieren lässt, mit ein paar Linien ganze Welten entwirft und eine besondere Liebe für Birgit hegt.

Name Max Baitinger

Location Leipzig

Web maxbaitinger.com

Start Bei der heimischen Lokalzeitung

Stil linear

Lieblingsmotive Nippes und Möbelstücke

Technik Tusche auf Papier, Computerfarben

Inspiration Duden Bildwörterbuch (1992); Schöner Wohnen; Erzählungen von Luise Boege; Alexander Kluge

Kunden Rotopol, Reprodukt, Goethe-Institut, Zeit Campus, Konfuzius Magazin

Agent

»Birgit« Graphic Novel, Reprodukt 2017
1/17

© Max Baitinger
»Birgit« Graphic Novel, Reprodukt 2017
2/17

© Max Baitinger
»Birgit« Graphic Novel, Reprodukt 2017
3/17

© Max Baitinger
Postkarte 2017
4/17

© Max Baitinger
»Röhner« Graphic Novel, Rotopol 2016
5/17

© Max Baitinger
»Röhner« Graphic Novel, Rotopol 2016
6/17

© Max Baitinger
»Röhner« Graphic Novel, Rotopol 2016
7/17

© Max Baitinger
»Röhner« Konzept, 2015
8/17

© Max Baitinger
»Röhner« Konzept, 2015
9/17

© Max Baitinger
Konfuzius Magazin, 2016
10/17

© Max Baitinger
Konfuzius Magazin, 2016
11/17

© Max Baitinger
»Graphic Notes« Zine 2017
12/17

© Max Baitinger
»Graphic Notes« Zine 2017
13/17

© Max Baitinger
»Graphic Notes« Zine 2017
14/17

© Max Baitinger
Sommerakademie, Riesa Efau 2016
15/17

© Max Baitinger
»Gas« Comic, Kutikuti 2015
16/17

© Max Baitinger
Max Baitinger
17/17

© Max Baitinger

Schlagworte: , ,


Kommentieren

Einfach mit dem PAGE Account anmelden oder Formular ausfüllen

Name *

Email *

*Pflichtfeld

Ihr Kommentar *

 
 

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel zum Thema