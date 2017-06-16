Porträt der Woche: Der Illustrator Max Baitinger
PAGE gefällt …: Illustrationen und Comics von Max Baitinger aus Leipzig, der sich von dem Bildwörter-Duden von 1992 inspirieren lässt, mit ein paar Linien ganze Welten entwirft und eine besondere Liebe für Birgit hegt.
Name Max Baitinger
Location Leipzig
Web maxbaitinger.com
Start Bei der heimischen Lokalzeitung
Stil linear
Lieblingsmotive Nippes und Möbelstücke
Technik Tusche auf Papier, Computerfarben
Inspiration Duden Bildwörterbuch (1992); Schöner Wohnen; Erzählungen von Luise Boege; Alexander Kluge
Kunden Rotopol, Reprodukt, Goethe-Institut, Zeit Campus, Konfuzius Magazin
Agent –
»Birgit« Graphic Novel, Reprodukt 2017
»Birgit« Graphic Novel, Reprodukt 2017
»Birgit« Graphic Novel, Reprodukt 2017
Postkarte 2017
»Röhner« Graphic Novel, Rotopol 2016
»Röhner« Graphic Novel, Rotopol 2016
»Röhner« Graphic Novel, Rotopol 2016
»Röhner« Konzept, 2015
»Röhner« Konzept, 2015
Konfuzius Magazin, 2016
Konfuzius Magazin, 2016
»Graphic Notes« Zine 2017
»Graphic Notes« Zine 2017
»Graphic Notes« Zine 2017
Sommerakademie, Riesa Efau 2016
»Gas« Comic, Kutikuti 2015
Max Baitinger
Comic, Illustration, Porträt der Woche